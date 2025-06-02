MMYT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of MakeMyTrip Ltd. (Symbol: MMYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.48, changing hands as high as $103.53 per share. MakeMyTrip Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMYT's low point in its 52 week range is $72.55 per share, with $123 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.23.

