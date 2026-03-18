MMSI Launches Resilience TTS Stent for Esophageal Fistulas, Strictures

Merit Medical Systems MMSI announced the U.S. commercial launch of its Resilience Through-the-Scope (TTS) Esophageal Stent. The Resilience stent expands the company’s endoscopy portfolio, adding to its range of treatment options for patients with esophageal conditions. It is designed to treat esophageal fistulas and malignant strictures, which are caused by cancerous tumors.

Per management, the Resilience stent is designed to overcome several common clinical limitations associated with existing TTS esophageal stents. Its introduction marks a significant advancement in the fast-expanding TTS stent technology market. Merit Medical is focused on understanding clinical challenges and delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient care.

Likely Trend of MMSI Stock Following the News

Shares of Merit Medical have gained 1.5% since the announcement on Monday. Over the past six months, shares of the company have dropped 15.9% against the industry’s 16.5% growth. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has risen 1.3% during the same timeframe.

In the long run, the launch of the Resilience TTS Esophageal Stent strengthens Merit Medical’s competitive positioning in the gastrointestinal and endoscopy markets by expanding its product portfolio and addressing unmet clinical needs. Its differentiated features, such as enhanced anti-migration design, unique size offerings and ease of deployment, can drive higher adoption among clinicians. This innovation is likely to boost revenue growth and reinforce the company’s reputation for delivering advanced, patient-focused solutions, ultimately supporting long-term market share expansion.

MMSI currently has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion.



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More on the Resilience TTS Esophageal Stent

Esophageal cancer remains the sixth leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. Patients often experience symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, regurgitation and chest discomfort. To address these challenges, the Resilience stent is engineered with proprietary anti-migration flanges that help secure it in place. It offers strong resistance to movement compared with other existing TTS stents.

The device features a single-handed delivery system, allowing clinicians to place it with greater precision and ease. To accommodate diverse clinical requirements, the Resilience stent is available in multiple size configurations: 14 mm × 50 mm, 17 mm × 50 mm and 20 mm × 50 mm, offering greater flexibility in patient care.

The Resilience TTS Esophageal Stent addresses an unmet clinical need with its distinctive size options, advanced design, easy-to-use delivery system and anti-migration features, as stated by Dr. Stuart K. Amateau,MD, PhD, Professor and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Intel Market Research, the esophageal stent market is valued at $345 million in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

Factors like the growing incidence of esophageal cancer and benign strictures and technological innovations in stent materials and designs, including biodegradable polymers and drug-eluting coatings, are driving market growth.

Other News

In November, Merit Medical reported positive results from the randomized AVF arm of the WAVE trial, which were presented during a Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at the Vascular Interventional Advances (VIVA) conference. The company also shared 24-month efficacy data from the non-randomized AVG cohort of the WAVE trial, with findings presented during a Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at the annual VIVA Foundation Venous Endovascular Interventional Strategies conference.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Price

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. price | Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Quote

MMSI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, MMSI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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