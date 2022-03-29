MMSI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (Symbol: MMSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.87, changing hands as high as $65.42 per share. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMSI's low point in its 52 week range is $51.66 per share, with $73.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.02.

