MMS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.98, changing hands as high as $66.56 per share. MAXIMUS Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMS's low point in its 52 week range is $54.46 per share, with $81.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.46.

