MMS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.12, changing hands as low as $81.07 per share. MAXIMUS Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMS's low point in its 52 week range is $72.39 per share, with $89.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.03.

