MMP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/4/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/22, Magellan Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: MMP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.0375, payable on 2/14/22. As a percentage of MMP's recent stock price of $49.91, this dividend works out to approximately 2.08%, so look for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners LP to trade 2.08% lower — all else being equal — when MMP shares open for trading on 2/4/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MMP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.93 per share, with $53.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.61.

In Wednesday trading, Magellan Midstream Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

