$MMM stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MMM stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $456,140,187 of trading volume.

$MMM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MMM:

$MMM insiders have traded $MMM stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F ROMAN (Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 94,874 shares for an estimated $14,345,461 .

. KEVIN H RHODES (EVP, Chief Legal Off & Secret) sold 6,743 shares for an estimated $1,010,415

CHRISTIAN T JR GORALSKI (Group President) sold 6,318 shares for an estimated $944,069

JOHN PATRICK BANOVETZ (Executive Vice President) sold 4,798 shares for an estimated $726,249

ZOE L DICKSON (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,634 shares for an estimated $542,957

THERESA E REINSETH (Sr Vice President & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,342 shares for an estimated $478,165 .

. VICTORIA CLARKE (EVP & Chief Public Affairs Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,750 shares for an estimated $269,878 .

. RODRIGUEZ BEATRIZ KARINA CHAVEZ (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,645 shares for an estimated $247,163.

$MMM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 773 institutional investors add shares of $MMM stock to their portfolio, and 972 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MMM Government Contracts

We have seen $98,076,596 of award payments to $MMM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MMM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MMM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 03/12.

on 03/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/30, 01/21 and 0 sales.

$MMM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.