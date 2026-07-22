MMM Q2 Earnings Call Shows It is Leaning Into Momentum

3M Company MMM used its second-quarterearnings callto argue that its improvement is becoming more structural, not just cyclical. Management emphasized that commercial execution, faster product launches and tighter operations are now reinforcing one another.

That framing mattered because 3M also raised full-year guidance after posting adjusted EPS of $2.40 on $6.5 billion of revenues, both ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The EPS surprise was 5.70%, while revenues topped expectations by 1.60%.

3M Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

3M Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | 3M Company Quote

MMM Raises the Stakes for 2026

Chairman and CEO William Brown said the biggest message from the quarter was that 3M’s strategy is producing more consistent results. He pointed to 5.4% organic growth, adjusted operating margin of 24.9% and adjusted free cash flow of $1.3 billion as evidence the business is moving with more discipline.

Management also raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $8.80 to $8.95 from $8.50 to $8.70. The company now expects adjusted total sales growth of more than 4.5%, adjusted organic sales growth of more than 3.5% and adjusted operating cash flow of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion.

Chief financial officer Anurag Maheshwari said the stronger outlook reflects better sales momentum, productivity gains and capital deployment, with working-capital progress helping lift the cash forecast by $100 million.

3M Says Execution is Driving Outgrowth

Brown repeatedly argued that 3M’s growth is being driven more by internal actions than by a friendlier macro backdrop. He highlighted sales force effectiveness, cross-selling, pricing governance and lower customer attrition as the main contributors so far.

In Q&A, a Vertical Research Partners analyst pressed on whether the company’s roughly 2x-macro growth algorithm is sustainable. Brown answered that 3M expects to be about $450 million above macro this year, up from the company’s earlier expectation of roughly $340 million to $350 million.

That exchange stood out because management sounded confident that the growth engine is broadening. Brown said commercial excellence has led the improvement so far, but innovation should contribute more in the back half of 2026 and even more in 2027.

MMM Pushes Innovation and Data Centers

Innovation was one of the clearest themes on the call. Brown said 3M launched 92 new products in the quarter and 176 in the first half, keeping the company on track for more than 350 launches this year and more than 1,000 by 2027.

The highest-profile strategic announcement was 3M’s partnership with Microsoft around expanded beam optics, or EBO, for Azure data centers. Brown described the technology as faster to install and more durable than conventional fiber connections, while management said 3M is scaling capacity and building an ecosystem around the product.

Asked by Melius Research about the size of the opportunity, Brown said EBO revenues are running at about $40 million to $50 million this year, compared with a roughly $1 billion market that 3M sees growing to $2 billion by 2028. He said deeper trials with other hyperscalers are underway.

3M Finds Strength Across Industrial Markets

Maheshwari said the quarter’s growth was broad-based geographically and stronger than expected through the period. Orders rose about 10% in the quarter, backlog was up close to 20% year over year and the company entered the second half with good visibility.

Safety and Industrial was the standout, with 8.2% organic sales growth. Management tied that strength to new product launches, better account coverage, lower churn and cross-selling, while Transportation and Electronics also posted 5.9% growth.

The softer area remained consumer, where second-quarter sales fell 2.1%. Brown said retailer inventory tightening in late June offset healthy point-of-sale trends, though management expects that pressure to normalize in the second half as back-to-school stocking improves.

MMM Balances Margin Gains and Cost Pressure

Margins were another point of emphasis. Maheshwari said adjusted operating margin reached 24.9%, the highest level 3M has posted, helped by stronger volume and continued productivity on both supply chain and general and administrative costs.

At the same time, management did not present the quarter as frictionless. Maheshwari said tariff impacts and stranded costs remained headwinds, while oil-related inflation is now expected to be $150 million to $175 million this year, up from $125 million previously.

Brown said 3M expects pricing to offset those oil costs on a dollar basis, even if margins still absorb some pressure. He also said the company still sees a path toward high-40% gross margin over time as transformation and network simplification continue.

3M Leaves the Call With a Firmer Tone

The call’s tone was notably more assertive than defensive. Management described 3M as ahead of its Investor Day commitments on growth, margins, earnings and cash, while pointing to commercial execution, innovation and transformation as the next legs of the story.

Just as important, analyst questions centered less on near-term volatility and more on durability, scaling opportunities and how much of the recent improvement can carry into 2027. Management’s answers consistently framed the quarter as part of a longer operating reset already in motion.

Zacks Signals Point to Mixed Style Traits

MMM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which indicates favorable earnings estimate revision trends and generally supportive near-term prospects. Under the Zacks framework, Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 stocks tend to offer the strongest setup, while the rank remains the first screen investors should watch. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Style Scores are more mixed, with a Value Score of D, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of D. That combination points to stronger momentum characteristics than value or blended style appeal at the moment. The Zacks Rank can still change as analysts update estimates following the quarter’s results.







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