MMM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $171.82, changing hands as low as $166.10 per share. 3M Co shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMM's low point in its 52 week range is $150.58 per share, with $219.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.15. The MMM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

