MMM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.51, changing hands as high as $158.75 per share. 3M Co shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMM's low point in its 52 week range is $114.04 per share, with $187.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.65. The MMM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

