MMM Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds

3M Company MMM is poised to gain from strength in the Safety and Industrial segment, driven by strength in personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives and electrical markets. Stable demand for electrical infrastructure products like medium voltage cable accessories and insulation tapes augurs well for the segment. Also, new product launches and an increase in demand for industrial adhesives and electronics bonding solutions bode well for it.



Solid momentum in the semiconductor, data center, aerospace and defense, commercial branding and automotive markets, driven by demand for new products and expanding sales coverage, is aiding the Transportation and Electronics segment. Strength in the transportation and aerospace end markets is also proving beneficial for the segment.



3M believes in expanding its market presence, solidifying its customer base and enhancing product offerings through acquisitions. In March 2026, the company entered into a partnership with Bain Capital to acquire Madison Fire & Rescue for $1.95 billion. Under the agreement, the two companies will establish a joint venture where 3M will contribute its Scott Safety business, receive $700 million in cash and hold a 50.1% stake, while Bain Capital will own 49.9%. The transaction is expected to strengthen the company’s safety portfolio and is anticipated to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. In April 2022, 3M acquired the technology assets of LeanTec. The acquisition has strengthened its ability to deliver a more connected, digital bodyshop solution via its RepairStack Performance Solutions.



MMM’s commitment to rewarding shareholders through dividends and share buybacks is encouraging. In the first quarter of 2026, the company rewarded its shareholders with $412 million in dividends and $2 billion in buybacks. In February 2025, 3M's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $7.5 billion, replacing the November 2018 program. This authorization has no expiry date. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company had approximately $2.7 billion remaining under the share repurchase program. Also, in February 2026, it hiked its quarterly dividend by 6.8%.



However, softness in the consumer retail end markets, owing to subdued consumer discretionary spending, remains a concern for the Consumer segment. Persistent softness in the automotive aftermarket and weakness in the roofing granules business are concerning for 3M. Weaknesses in the packaging and expression and home improvement businesses are a headwind for the company.



Cost inflation is weighing on 3M’s operations. In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s cost of sales was up 2.8% year over year. The cost of sales, as a percentage of total revenues, climbed 90 basis points to reach 59.3% in the same period. This upward trajectory in costs results from increased tariff-related costs and cost dis-synergies from the PFAS manufacturing exit.



3M, which belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, faces stiff competition from peers like Honeywell International Inc. HON, ITT Inc. ITT and Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL.





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