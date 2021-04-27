MMK's Turkish hot rolling facility to resume production in full in a year

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker MMK MAGN.MM said on Tuesday that the hot rolling facility at its Turkish plant would resume production in full in April 2022.

MMK, controlled by Russian billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, suspended the plant's hot rolling facility in southern Turkey in late 2012 as it was loss-making due to high costs and weak demand but kept the cold rolling mill, galvanizing and colour coating lines operational.

The profitability of the hot rolling facility has improved due to higher demand in Turkey and the high difference between the price for scrap metal and hot rolled coil (HRC) currently providing a margin of $370 per tonne, Andrey Eremin, MMK's head of economics, told reporters.

The facility is expected to start producing 30,000-50,000 tonnes of hot rolled steel per month in four months and to reach its annual full capacity - of 2.3 million tonnes of crude steel and 2 million tonnes of HRC - in April 2022, Eremin said.

Turkey, Europe and the United States are expected to be the main consumers of the facility's steel products, he added.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Steve Orlofsky)

