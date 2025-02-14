$MMI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MMI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,568,892 of trading volume.

$MMI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MMI:

$MMI insiders have traded $MMI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HESSAM NADJI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,900 shares for an estimated $558,560 .

. NORMA J. LAWRENCE sold 1,123 shares for an estimated $44,920

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $MMI stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $MMI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.