MMI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.66, changing hands as high as $33.71 per share. Marcus & Millichap Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.49 per share, with $41.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.74.

