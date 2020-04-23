MMG's Peru copper shipments could restart next week

MELBOURNE, April 24 (Reuters) - Miner MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Friday that copper concentrate shipments from the site of its Las Bambas operations in Peru to the port could restart "as soon as next week".

The Melbourne-headquartered unit of China's MinMetals told customers it could not deliver on some contracts earlier this month after Peru restricted transportation as part of emergency measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Executive Geoffrey Gao said shipments were set to resume as soon as next week between the mine and the port.

Transport from the port was not impeded, he said on a results call.

