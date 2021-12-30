US Markets

MMG's Las Bambas mine to restart copper output in Peru; process could take 5-6 days

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Las Bambas Operations Manager Edgardo Orderique said on Thursday that the process to resume copper output at the Peruvian mine will take 5-6 days, after reaching an agreement with the local community.

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Las Bambas Operations Manager Edgardo Orderique said on Thursday that the process to resume copper output at the Peruvian mine will take 5-6 days, after reaching an agreement with the local community. "Given this agreement, we are going to give all the necessary notices to resume operations. The entire cycle takes between five to six days", he said to a La Republica reporter. "Everybody has committed to reach an agreement, and now we believe we have a sustainable deal, that will enable the company to restart operations".

