US Markets

MMG's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru suspends operations following protest -SNMPE

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru has suspended operations after residents of a nearby community entered company property as part of a protest, Raul Jacob, the president of local mining chamber SNMPE told reporters on Monday.

LIMA, April 18 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine in Peru has suspended operations after residents of a nearby community entered company property as part of a protest, Raul Jacob, the president of local mining chamber SNMPE told reporters on Monday.

Las Bambas accounts for 2% of global copper supply and is the subject of recurrent disruptions from nearby communities that are demanding higher financial contributions from the mine.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular