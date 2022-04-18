MMG's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru suspends operations following protest -SNMPE

LIMA, April 18 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine in Peru has suspended operations after residents of a nearby community entered company property as part of a protest, Raul Jacob, the president of local mining chamber SNMPE told reporters on Monday.

Las Bambas accounts for 2% of global copper supply and is the subject of recurrent disruptions from nearby communities that are demanding higher financial contributions from the mine.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)

