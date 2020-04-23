US Markets

MMG's copper production falls 20% in Q1 on weak output from Las Bambas

Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Australia-based miner MMG Ltd said on Thursday that its copper production fell 20% in the first quarter, hurt by weak output from its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru owing to restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Copper production for the three months ended March 31 totalled 91,911 tonnes, down from 114,369 tonnes a year earlier.

The company, however, said it continues to expect that Las Bambas will produce around two million tonnes of copper over the five-year period from 2021 to 2025.

