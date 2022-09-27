MMG to invest $2 bln at its troubled Las Bambas mine in Peru

By Marcelo Rochabrun and Marco Aquino

LIMA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chinese miner MMG Ltd 1208.HK expects to invest $2 billion in the next five years to expand its troubled Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, the mine's general manager Edgardo Orderique said on Tuesday.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and Las Bambas is one of the largest producers of the red metal in the world.

"To sustain the current operation, we are now investing more than $2 billlion over the next five years," Orderique said at the Perumin mining conference.

He cited lower ore grades and social conflicts as the reasons for falling production in recent years. The investment would cover a new pit, new tailings and the relocation of current infrastructure.

Las Bambas opened in 2016 in the Peruvian Andes, but has suffered recurrent disruptions from indigenous communities who say its vast mineral wealth has not translated into better living conditions.

"The cost of the conflict since 2016 to date is of about 528 days of interrupted operations, almost a year and a half that we have gone through this situation," Orderique said.

Most of the disruptions affected copper trucking, rather than copper mining.

Las Bambas is currently trying to build a second pit but work has been halted due to opposition from the indigenous Huancuire community.

Orderique said he hoped that the pit can be built in the "following months" to compensate for falling ore grades at its current pit.

MMG has previously said it will not go forward with the project until it can reach an enduring agreement with the Huancuire.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Marco Aquino; editing by Richard Pullin)

