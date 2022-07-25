US Markets

MMG suspends copper output guidance after Las Bambas protests in Peru

Contributors
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

Chinese miner MMG Ltd on Monday said it had suspended its copper production targets for the year following a long protest that disrupted operations at its massive Las Bambas mine in Peru.

LIMA, July 25 (Reuters) - Chinese miner MMG Ltd 1208.HK on Monday said it had suspended its copper production targets for the year following a long protest that disrupted operations at its massive Las Bambas mine in Peru.

MMG said Las Bambas production had fallen 60% to 32,042 tonnes of copper concentrate in the second quarter compared to a year earlier due to the protests.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Mark Porter)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular