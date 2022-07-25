MMG suspends copper output guidance after Las Bambas protests in Peru

LIMA, July 25 (Reuters) - Chinese miner MMG Ltd 1208.HK on Monday said it had suspended its copper production targets for the year following a long protest that disrupted operations at its massive Las Bambas mine in Peru.

MMG said Las Bambas production had fallen 60% to 32,042 tonnes of copper concentrate in the second quarter compared to a year earlier due to the protests.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Mark Porter)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.