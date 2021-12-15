US Markets

MMG shuts copper production at Las Bambas in Peru as talks to end blockade fail

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed miner MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Thursday it would be unable to continue production at its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, after failing to reach an agreement with the Peruvian community blocking a transport road used by the mine.

