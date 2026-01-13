MMG (SEHK:1208) Price Target Increased by 10.90% to 8.30

The average one-year price target for MMG (SEHK:1208) has been revised to HK$8.30 / share. This is an increase of 10.90% from the prior estimate of HK$7.48 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$3.84 to a high of HK$10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.99% from the latest reported closing price of HK$9.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in MMG. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1208 is 0.25%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 720,871K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 217,060K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 84,752K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,610K shares , representing a decrease of 36.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1208 by 35.48% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,702K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,586K shares , representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1208 by 74.28% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42,531K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 38,103K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,707K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1208 by 17.78% over the last quarter.

