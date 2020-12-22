MMG says road block protest to cut output at Las Bambas copper mine, Peru

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, controlled by China's MMG MMG.V, said on Tuesday it will progressively reduce production because of a protest by local residents that has blocked a road for the last two weeks.

Since Dec. 12. members of the local community have been preventing mining trucks from using a road in Velille district, Cusco region, 200 kilometers from the mine, MMG said in a statement.

Communities living around the mine have long complained about the lack of local benefits from its presence and periodically blocked roads in protest.

The mine said blockades of public roads have disrupted its operations on 95 days of the last year.

"We call on the national authorities to enforce the rule of law and guarantee the development of our operations," it said in a statement.

Las Bambas produces about 400,000 tonnes of copper a year, approximately 2% of the global total.

In a separate statement, the company said it had reached an agreement in September with the municipality of Velille to finance sustainable development projects for up to 1.25 million soles ($348,000) over two years, as well as making spot payments to families impacted by the effects of COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, the people carrying out the blockade reject any possibility of dialogue, hampering the economic reactivation process this country needs," the statement said.

Mining is considered the engine of the Peruvian economy, representing 60% of its exports. It is the world's second-largest copper producer after Chile.

Representatives from the protesting district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Barbara Lewis)

