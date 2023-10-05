MMG (HKEX:1208) Price Target Increased by 5.47% to 3.05

The average one-year price target for MMG (HKEX:1208) has been revised to 3.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.47% from the prior estimate of 2.89 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.22 to a high of 4.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.13% from the latest reported closing price of 2.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in MMG. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1208 is 0.24%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.23% to 375,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 98,292K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,092K shares, representing a decrease of 21.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1208 by 23.09% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 55,476K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,677K shares, representing a decrease of 16.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1208 by 4.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,586K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,502K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1208 by 4.50% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32,270K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,086K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1208 by 8.76% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 27,916K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,856K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1208 by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.