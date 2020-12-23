MMG declares force majeure on some contracts as protests disrupt copper mine

Dec 24 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Thursday that transport had been temporarily disrupted due to road blocks by local residents near its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, forcing it to declare force majeure on some supply contracts.

Production at the site was continuing and was yet to be affected by the blockade, but due to the hit to logistics, there was a risk that output may need to be progressively curtailed from this week if a resolution could not be reached, the miner said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

