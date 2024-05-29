News & Insights

Stocks

MMG Confirms Fair Market Practices in Cobalt Sales

May 29, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MMG (HK:1208) has released an update.

MMG Limited has clarified the pricing terms of their ongoing cobalt sales agreement with CMN, ensuring that transactions are executed at market rates and are consistent with industry practices for cobalt. This reassurance aims to protect the interests of MMG’s shareholders and affirm the deal’s adherence to normal commercial terms.

For further insights into HK:1208 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMLTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.