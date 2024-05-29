MMG Confirms Fair Market Practices in Cobalt Sales

MMG (HK:1208) has released an update.

MMG Limited has clarified the pricing terms of their ongoing cobalt sales agreement with CMN, ensuring that transactions are executed at market rates and are consistent with industry practices for cobalt. This reassurance aims to protect the interests of MMG’s shareholders and affirm the deal’s adherence to normal commercial terms.

