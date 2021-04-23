MMEDF Stock: 7 Things to Know About Psychedelic Biotech MindMed Ahead of Its Nasdaq Listing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

MindMed (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) stock was getting high on Friday as the penny stock prepares for an uplisting to the Nasdaq Exchange from the OTC Markets.

So when exactly can investors expect to see MMEDF stock uplist? All the details investors need to know are below.

The changeover will take place on Tuesday.

This will also have it switching away from its current ticker in favor of the new MNMD stock ticker.

The company will also continue to trade its shares on the Neo Exchange under the MMED stock ticker.

MindMed is a clinical-stage psychedelic medicine biotech company.

Its focus is on discovering, developing, and launching psychedelic-inspired medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes treatments based on “Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.”

J.R. Rahn, co-founder and CEO of MindMed, had this to say about the news pushing MMEDF stock up today.

“We believe this listing will increase our visibility in the marketplace, improve liquidity, broaden and diversify our shareholder base, and ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value. I would like to thank our employees, management, directors and our many collaborators for their hard work in making MindMed a member of the Nasdaq exchange, an important step that will help facilitate our mission to discover, develop and deploy psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness.”

MMEDF stock is seeing heavy trading on today’s uplist news. As of this writing, more than 8.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s an impressive increase over its daily average trading volume of 2.7 million shares.

MMEDF stock was up 45.5% Friday afternoon but is only up 6.5% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

