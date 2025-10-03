MMC Sub-Unit Mercer Launches AI Platforms to Aid HR Teams

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC sub-unit from the Consulting segment, Mercer, recently unveiled Workforce Insights. This AI-driven platform has access to benchmarks covering more than 100 countries and 20,000 organizations, enabling organizations and HR professionals to gain a holistic view of their talent landscape and workforce dynamics.

Concurrently, Mercer is introducing Aida (Artificial Intelligence Digital Assistant) — a proprietary AI-driven assistant integrated within the Talent All Access Portal (TAAP). TAAP serves as a comprehensive global intelligence hub, equipping HR leaders with access to high-quality benchmarking data, compensation patterns, curated research, compliance updates and a wide range of global insights and tools to support informed decision making.

The conversational interfaces supported by both platforms enable HR teams to ask natural language questions and receive clear, data-backed answers, empowering them to move forward with greater confidence.

Moreover, the rollout of the two AI-powered platforms seems to be a timely opportunity, as AI adoption is accelerating across industries. Additionally, Mercer’s research suggests that CHROs are increasingly relying on data to inform decisions, secure project funding and enhance their strategic impact with business leaders. Therefore, the platforms directly respond to these evolving expectations of HR executives.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Marsh & McLennan

The ulterior motive of Mercer behind the latest move is to integrate AI within its solutions, which, in turn, will empower its consultants to deepen their expertise and deliver customized solutions that reflect the distinct needs of each client.

Therefore, rolling out platforms like Workforce Insights and Aida is expected to drive revenues of the sub-unit and, consequently, provide an impetus to the parent company’s revenues. Mercer’s revenues rose 6.8% year over year in the first half of 2025 and also made up around 21% of Marsh & McLennan’s consolidated revenues during the same time period.

Beyond its AI innovations, Mercer also advises organizations on how to fully realize the potential of an AI-enabled workforce — through job redesign, talent reskilling and flexible workforce models.

MMC’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have declined 9.3% in the past year compared with the industry's 17.5% fall. MMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the insurance space are Assurant, Inc. AIZ, Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN and Lincoln National Corporation LNC. While Assurant sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Horace Mann and Lincoln National carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Assurant’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.88%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s 2025 earnings and revenues implies growth of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively, from the prior-year’s reported figures. The consensus mark for AIZ’s 2025 earnings has moved 7.6% north in the past 60 days.

Horace Mann’s bottom line outpaced earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 39.75%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2025 earnings and revenues implies growth of 32.4% and 5.8%, respectively, from the prior-year’s reported figures. The consensus mark for HMN’s 2025 earnings indicates a 5.5% improvement in the past 60 days.

Lincoln National’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNC’s 2025 earnings and revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 6.9% and 3.6%, respectively. The consensus mark for LNC’s 2025 earnings has moved 2.6% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of Assurant, Horace Mann and Lincoln National have gained 11.9%, 24% and 28.7%, respectively, in the past year.

