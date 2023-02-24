MMC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $162.19, changing hands as low as $161.28 per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMC's low point in its 52 week range is $143.33 per share, with $183.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.87. The MMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

