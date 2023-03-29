MMC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $162.61, changing hands as high as $164.58 per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMC's low point in its 52 week range is $143.33 per share, with $183.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.81. The MMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

