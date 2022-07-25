MMC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/27/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/27/22, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.59, payable on 8/15/22. As a percentage of MMC's recent stock price of $156.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MMC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.50% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMC's low point in its 52 week range is $142.80 per share, with $183.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.32.

In Monday trading, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

