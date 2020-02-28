MMC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.73, changing hands as low as $101.56 per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMC's low point in its 52 week range is $88.86 per share, with $119.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.02. The MMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.