MMC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $152.55, changing hands as low as $147.82 per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMC's low point in its 52 week range is $107.285 per share, with $175.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.03. The MMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.