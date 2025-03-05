MMA.INC Expands BJJLink into Latin America with Target of 300+ New Gym Partnerships to Drive Revenue and Digital Transformation

MMA.INC expands BJJLink in Latin America, targeting over 300 gyms and potential annual revenue of $15 million.

Quiver AI Summary

MMA.INC is intensifying its expansion into Latin America with a dedicated task force aimed at partnering with over 300 gyms across key markets such as Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, and Chile, leveraging its digital platform BJJLink to foster deeper engagement and drive revenue growth. The initiative represents a significant revenue opportunity, potentially generating up to $15 million annually from these partnerships alone, highlighting the vast growth potential in the region's martial arts market. BJJLink will provide advanced tools for gym management, member engagement, and monetization, transforming how Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu communities operate. With the rising popularity of BJJ fueled by its increasing integration in mixed martial arts, BJJLink is positioned as a crucial digital hub that supports the sport’s growth and connects practitioners, academies, and fans while promoting a sustainable subscription-based revenue model.

Potential Positives

Establishment of a dedicated task force to target 300+ key gym partners in Latin America, enhancing market penetration and potential for growth.

Forecasted potential annual revenue of up to $15 million from just 300 gym partners, indicating significant financial upside and expansion opportunities in the region.

BJJLink positioned as a critical digital hub for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu growth, providing advanced gym management tools that can help academies improve operations and engagement.

Potential Negatives

The forward-looking statements in the press release contain significant cautionary language, highlighting the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the company's projections and strategies, indicating that actual results may differ materially from expectations.

Potential revenue estimates are based on average metrics that may not accurately reflect real-world conditions, risking investor misconceptions about the company’s financial stability and future growth.

The reliance on a subscription-based model poses challenges, as factors such as participant churn, cancellations, and pricing changes could significantly impact revenue generation and sustainability.

FAQ

What is the purpose of MMA.INC's Latin American expansion?

MMA.INC aims to enhance engagement and support the growth of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu through its digital platform BJJLink.

How many gym partners is BJJLink targeting in Latin America?

BJJLink is focusing on adding over 300 key gym partners across several Latin American countries.

What revenue potential does MMA.INC see in Latin America?

The anticipated revenue from 300 gym partners could reach up to $15 million annually, showcasing substantial growth potential.

What features does BJJLink provide to gym owners?

BJJLink offers advanced gym management tools, subscription-based monetization, and a community platform to enhance member engagement.

Why is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu growing in Latin America?

The sport is thriving due to MMA's influence, accessibility, and the community lifestyle it fosters among participants.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $MMA stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 14,487 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,426

UBS GROUP AG added 14,017 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,763

MORGAN STANLEY added 1,015 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,431

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Highlights











Dedicated task force is





targeting an additional 300+ key gym partners



- Across Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, and Chile, BJJLink set to drive engagement and digital transformation.



- Across Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, and Chile, BJJLink set to drive engagement and digital transformation.





Major Revenue Opportunity





–



From just 300 partners, applying potential unit economics from each product estimates



up





to $15 million in potential annual revenue*



, signaling vast growth potential across the broader Latin American market.



From just 300 partners, applying potential unit economics from each product estimates , signaling vast growth potential across the broader Latin American market.





BJJLink as the Digital Hub





–



With tournaments, gyms, and



participation rates skyrocketing, the demand for digital infrastructure



to support this expansion has never been greater. The platform offers advanced gym management tools, subscription-based monetization, and a connected community to help academies scale and engage members.













New York, NY, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





MMA.INC (NYSE American: MMA)



, a leader in martial arts technology, is making a further push into



Latin America



, supporting the growth of



Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ)



through its premier digital platform,



BJJLink



. This strategic expansion aims to



tap into the region’s thriving martial arts market



, fostering deeper engagement among gym owners, coaches, and participants.





To spearhead this effort, MMA.INC has established a



dedicated Latin American task force



focused on



expanding BJJLink’s existing Latin America footprint across 300+ additional gym partners in key markets



, including Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, and Chile.



MMA.INC has identified a high-priority target list of over 300 key opinion leader academies in the market



, allowing them to penetrate a significant market opportunity over time—



expanding into thousands of gyms across the region



. By providing best-in-class digital tools for gym management, member engagement, and revenue generation, MMA.INC is set to transform the way Latin American martial arts communities connect and grow.





The Latin American market presents a significant revenue opportunity for MMA.INC, with just



300 gym partners



offering the potential to generate up to



$15 million annually*



—a fraction of the region's broader martial arts market. Based on an average of



200 members per gym partner



, the growth in the Latin American market will drive B2B subscription and transaction revenue through BJJLink, provide the ability for MMA.INC to cross-sell the Warrior Training Program and also significantly expand its active users of the Community and Commerce Platform. For further details on MMA.INC’s revenue model and go-to-market approach visit the latest Corporate Presentation (



https://ir.mma.inc/news-events/presentations



).







“We’re helping Fuel the Future of BJJ in Latin America”







“By bringing BJJLink to one of the world’s fastest-growing martial arts markets, MMA.INC is not just supporting BJJ’s evolution—it’s defining its digital future”. “Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is more than a sport—it’s a lifestyle, a business, and a global movement,” said Nick Langton founder and CEO of MMA.INC. “Latin America represents a massive opportunity, and BJJLink is the digital backbone that will support gyms, coaches, and athletes as the sport continues to grow.”This demonstrates the scale of opportunity as MMA.INC continues to expand its footprint across Latin America. By tapping into this expansive network, MMA.INC is positioned to drive substantial growth while revolutionizing the way martial arts communities engage and operate across the region.





Itzel Bazua, Head Coach at Zenith Mexico commented on the partnership with BJJLink “I have been working with BJJLINK for three years, and their innovative and customer-centric approach has allowed us to grow both as an academy and as an affiliate. Last year, we decided to make our partnership with BJJLINK official, promoting the use of their platform in 70% of our affiliates so far. This step was key in our commitment to offer our students the best Jiu-Jitsu academies in Mexico.”







BJJLink: The Digital Hub for Latin America's Jiu-Jitsu Revolution







BJJLink, now an integral part of MMA.INC’s ecosystem, is transforming how BJJ practitioners connect, train, and grow. The platform’s subscription-based model provides academy owners, coaches, and athletes with powerful tools, including:









Advanced Gym Management Tools



– Helping Gym Partners streamline operations and drive revenue.



– Helping Gym Partners streamline operations and drive revenue.





Monetization Opportunities



– Subscription tiers like Admin+ ($49/month) and Admin+ Black ($149/month) empower instructors to sell exclusive content and online coaching.



– Subscription tiers like Admin+ ($49/month) and Admin+ Black ($149/month) empower instructors to sell exclusive content and online coaching.





A Stronger Digital Community



– Seamless integration with MixedMartialArts.com enhances engagement and visibility for BJJ academies and athletes.



– Seamless integration with MixedMartialArts.com enhances engagement and visibility for BJJ academies and athletes.





Scalable Growth Model



– A shift from ad-driven revenue to a sustainable, high-value subscription ecosystem.







With this expansion, MMA.INC is set to revolutionize how BJJ gyms connect with fans of MMA and those looking to experience BJJ as part of their health and fitness regime —ushering in a new era for the sport.







Why Latin America? The Rise of BJJ as a Global Movement







Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, born in Brazil and now a global phenomenon, is experiencing unprecedented growth across



Central and South America



. This surge is driven by:









MMA's Influence



– BJJ is a fundamental component of elite MMA training, fueling demand from both fans and fighters.



– BJJ is a fundamental component of elite MMA training, fueling demand from both fans and fighters.





Self-Defense & Accessibility



– Unlike traditional striking martial arts, BJJ’s focus on technique over size makes it ideal for all ages and skill levels.



– Unlike traditional striking martial arts, BJJ’s focus on technique over size makes it ideal for all ages and skill levels.





Community & Lifestyle Appeal



– BJJ fosters a unique culture of camaraderie, discipline, and personal development.











With tournaments, gyms, and participation rates skyrocketing, the demand for



digital infrastructure



to support this expansion has never been greater—



enter BJJLink



.





*$15 million potential annual revenue opportunity from 300 Latin American gym partners is based on the following: BJJLink average of $1,560 per gym per annum which is derived from an assumed average of $100 per month per gym + transaction fees of $30 per month per gym. Warrior Training Program at $48,000 per gym per Program per annum which is derived from each partner gym running 2x Warrior Training Programs p.a. achieving 3-year historical per-program unit economics of $24k per program. Mixedmartialarts.com app at $9 per month per premium subscriber, assuming 10% of the 200 average membership base per gym pay for a premium subscription.







About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited







MMA.INC (Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited) is revolutionizing the combat sports industry by driving participation and engagement across fans, athletes, coaches, and gym owners. The company operates four core business units:









TrainAlta:



A platform that transforms MMA fans into active participants through structured training programs.



A platform that transforms MMA fans into active participants through structured training programs.





Hype:



A marketing platform helping gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue from their audiences.



A marketing platform helping gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue from their audiences.





MixedMartialArts.com:



The go-to resource for MMA news, fighter data, fight schedules, and the legendary Underground forum.



The go-to resource for MMA news, fighter data, fight schedules, and the legendary Underground forum.





BJJLink:



A leading gym management platform designed for BJJ academies, offering tools for payment processing, marketing, student engagement, and content monetization.







With its mission to modernize and unify the combat sports industry, MMA.INC is delivering unparalleled value to its stakeholders, positioning itself as a driving force in the future of martial arts technology.





For more information, visit



www.mma.inc



or follow us on social media:







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements. Any statements contained herein regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein include or may include, but are not limited to, statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or use or contain words, terms, phrases, or expressions such as "achieve," "forecast," "plan/' "propose," "strategy," "envision," "hope," "will," "continue," "potential," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "should," "could," "may," "might," or similar words, terms, phrases, or expressions or the negative of any of these terms. Any statements contained in this press release that are not based upon historical fact are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and/or beliefs of the Company. Such statements are not facts and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Prospective investors should not rely on these statements as if they were facts. Actual revenue may vary to current sales due to factors such as participant churn, cancellations, and changes in payment schedules, membership terms or pricing changes. Any references to verified gyms, partner gyms, user profiles refer to a profile that has been claimed or created across the MMA.inc platform., which includes TrainAlta.com, BJJ Link,. hype, MixedMartialArts.com and Steppen. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should carefully read the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business and industry, and underlying any forward-looking statements. Except where required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update, withdraw or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.







Media Contacts







Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited





E:



peter@mma.inc





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.