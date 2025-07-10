MMA.INC and UFC GYM Expand Strategic Partnership to Launch 45 New BJJ Studios by 2025 with BJJLink Technology

UFC GYM and MMA.INC strengthen partnership to open 45 new gyms and enhance BJJ programs using BJJLink.com software.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (MMA) has announced an expanded multi-year partnership with UFC GYM to enhance the global rollout of new gyms and support the growth of UFC GYM's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) program through the implementation of BJJLink.com, a comprehensive gym management software platform. This agreement facilitates the opening of 45 new UFC GYM BJJ studios in 2025, integrating advanced technology to streamline operations and improve member experiences. The BJJLink platform will provide franchisees with essential tools for class scheduling, billing, curriculum management, and revenue tracking. This collaboration builds on the existing relationship between MMA.INC and UFC GYM and is aimed at positioning BJJ as a prominent discipline within the fitness industry, reflecting the growing popularity of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, especially following recent UFC events.

Landmark multi-year agreement with UFC GYM to support the global rollout of 45 new gyms in 2025, indicating significant growth potential for both companies.

Expansion of BJJLink as the official gym management software platform for new UFC GYM BJJ studios, enhancing operational efficiency and franchise success.

New capabilities introduced through BJJLink aimed at optimizing member management and revenue growth for franchisees, positioning MMA.INC as a leader in martial arts technology.

Co-launch of BJJLink-powered UFC GYM BJJ studio software scheduled for H2 2025, creating new market opportunities and reinforcing MMA.INC’s innovative role in the martial arts sector.

Actual revenue may vary due to factors such as participant churn, cancellations, and changes in payment schedules, which could indicate underlying instability in business performance.

The release includes a cautionary note about the reliance on forward-looking statements, emphasizing significant risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's future operations.

The announcement of an aggressive expansion plan could raise concerns regarding the company's capacity to maintain quality and service levels across a rapid rollout of new locations.

What is the significance of the new UFC GYM and MMA.INC agreement?

The agreement strengthens their alliance, supporting the launch of 45 new gyms in 2025 and expanding the BJJ program.

How will BJJLink.com benefit UFC GYM franchisees?

BJJLink.com will streamline operations through member management, automated billing, and class scheduling, enhancing franchisee efficiency.

What features does the BJJLink platform offer?

Key features include mobile check-in, curriculum management, smart scheduling, payment processing, and built-in marketing tools for franchisees.

How many new UFC GYM locations are planned for 2025?

UFC GYM plans to open over 45 new locations dedicated to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2025.

What is the purpose of the new BJJ studios?

The BJJ studios aim to redefine fitness and martial arts, focusing on modern training environments and community engagement.

Landmark multi-year agreement strengthens UFC GYM and MMA.INC alliance, supporting the global rollout of 45 new gyms in 2025 and accelerating the expansion of UFC GYM’s high-growth BJJ program—powered by MMA.INC’s category-leading software.



BJJLink.com is the definitive all-in-one operating system for martial arts-first businesses—optimizing member management, driving revenue growth, and unlocking scalable monetization for franchisees.



Builds on MMA.INC and UFC GYM’s broader strategic partnership to integrate the Warrior Training Program across a network of 150+ locations worldwide.













New York, NY, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited



(NYSE American: MMA) (“MMA” or the “Company”), an NYSE American listed innovator at the intersection of combat sports and digital transformation, has announced an expansion of its strategic technology partnership with



UFC Gym Group



who are selecting



BJJLink.com



as the official gym management software platform for all new UFC GYM BJJ franchise studios.





This extension of the existing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) agreement follows



UFC GYM’s landmark global expansion announcement in February



and solidifies a deeper alignment between UFC GYM’s fast-growing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) program and MMA.INC’s category-leading gym software. This announcement capitalizes on the growth in BJJ, reinforced by UFC’s recent launch of their new premier BJJ live event series, UFC BJJ 1.







BJJLink.com



, powered by MMA.INC’s



Martial Arts Technology



, will serve as the digital backbone of UFC GYM’S new BJJ franchise studios. Designed specifically for martial arts-first businesses, the platform equips franchisees with a modern, all-in-one operating system that streamlines member management, drives revenue, and unlocks new monetization opportunities. Key features include:









Mobile check-in and self-service kiosk systems



to reduce front-desk friction and enhance member experience



to reduce front-desk friction and enhance member experience





Curriculum and belt progression management



with digital tracking tools aligned to structured programs



with digital tracking tools aligned to structured programs





Smart class and staff scheduling



with real-time attendance and performance visibility



with real-time attendance and performance visibility





Payment infrastructure



, including recurring billing, retail sales and a customizable in-app transaction layer that supports Stripe and a growing list of other global processors



, including recurring billing, retail sales and a customizable in-app transaction layer that supports Stripe and a growing list of other global processors





Referral tracking and affiliate logic



to power grassroots growth and incentive campaigns



to power grassroots growth and incentive campaigns





Built-in CRM and e-commerce automation



, enabling franchisees to engage leads, sell merchandise, and convert visitors, all from one centralized platform







Under the terms of the expanded agreement, UFC GYM franchisees will gain access to BJJLink Admin+, a powerful all-in-one platform designed to simplify operations and drive growth. UFC GYM BJJ Studio Franchisees will benefit from streamlined class scheduling, automated billing, digital curriculum tools, and built-in referral tracking, removing administrative overhead and enabling staff to focus on member experience. Standardized pricing across locations and centralized reporting through a master admin dashboard provide both flexibility and oversight, helping franchisees scale confidently while staying aligned with brand standards.





“The BJJLink platform offers an intuitive and powerful back-end that empowers our coaches and BJJ studio franchisees to focus on what matters most, training and community,” said



Adam Sedlack



, CEO of UFC GYM. “This agreement gives us the technical scalability and operational consistency needed to support our ambitious rollout of new BJJ studios globally.”





The new UFC GYM BJJ studios, purpose-built spaces dedicated to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, are part of UFC GYM’s mission to redefine fitness and martial arts for modern athletes. The brand plans to open more than



45 new gyms in 2025



, with many of the BJJ-first models ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet and featuring advanced mat spaces, recovery zones, and family-friendly programming.





“This extension validates our shared belief that the future of martial arts training is both physical and digital,” said



Nick Langton



, CEO of MMA.INC. “We’re proud to be the technology engine behind UFC GYM’s BJJ studio model and to deepen our long-standing relationship with the preeminent name in martial arts training.”





BJJLink is already used by hundreds of martial arts academies around the world and has seen increased demand from franchise operators seeking more streamlined onboarding, revenue analytics, and student engagement tools.





MMA.INC and UFC GYM intend to co-launch the new BJJLink-powered UFC GYM BJJ studio software at select international locations during H2 of 2025.





MMA.INC’s recently announced an international push, expanding BJJLink into Latin America and launching a marquee partnership with Gracie Allegiant HQ and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Clark Gracie.







About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited







MMA.INC (Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited) is revolutionizing the combat sports industry by driving participation and engagement across fans, athletes, coaches, and gym owners. The company operates four core business units:













●





TrainAlta: A platform that transforms MMA fans into active participants through structured training programs.













●





Hype: A marketing platform helping gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue from their audiences.













●





MixedMartialArts.com: The go-to resource for MMA news, fighter data, fight schedules, and the legendary Underground forum.













●





BJJLink: A leading gym management platform designed for BJJ academies, offering tools for payment processing, marketing, student engagement, and content monetization.













With over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, 50,000 active students, 18,000 published gyms and 800 verified gyms across 16 countries, MMA.inc continues to transform the martial arts landscape and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders.





For more information, visit



www.mma.inc



or follow us on social media:













ABOUT UFC GYM











®











UFC GYM



®



is the first major brand extension of UFC



®



, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT



®



approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 150 locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit



www.ufcgym.com



.





Follow UFC GYM through the below platforms:









INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK & X



- @UFCGYM













Forward-Looking Statements







Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Any statements contained herein regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual revenue may vary to current sales due to factors such as participant churn, cancellations, and changes in payment schedules, membership terms or pricing changes. Any references to verified gyms, partner gyms, user profiles refer to a profile that has been claimed or created across the MMA.inc platform, which includes TrainAlta.com, BJJ Link, Hype, MixedMartialArts.com and Steppen.







Media Contacts







Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited





E:



peter@mma.inc





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.