MMA Offshore Endorses Acquisition Proposal

MMA Offshore Limited has announced that the Federal Court of Australia has approved the convening of a shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed acquisition by Cyan MMA Holdings Pty Limited. An Independent Expert has endorsed the scheme as fair and reasonable, and the MMA Board unanimously recommends shareholders to vote in favor of the acquisition, subject to no superior proposal being presented. The Scheme Booklet, including details on the acquisition and the Independent Expert’s Report, will be distributed to shareholders after registration with ASIC.

