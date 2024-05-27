News & Insights

MMA Offshore Endorses Acquisition Deal

May 27, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

MMA Offshore Limited (AU:MRM) has released an update.

MMA Offshore Limited has announced the registration of their Scheme Booklet by ASIC, which includes an independent expert’s report deeming the proposed acquisition of MMA by Cyan MMA Holdings as fair and reasonable. Shareholders are encouraged to review the booklet before the scheduled Scheme Meeting where they will vote on the acquisition. The directors of MMA unanimously recommend voting in favor of the Scheme, with the meeting set for 1 July 2024.

