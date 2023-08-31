MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Price Target Increased by 5.59% to 1.73

The average one-year price target for MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) has been revised to 1.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 1.64 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.72 to a high of 1.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.40% from the latest reported closing price of 1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in MMA Offshore. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRM is 0.02%, an increase of 49.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.19% to 9,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 2,799K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,757K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRM by 35.01% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,637K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRM by 47.01% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,151K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 767K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

