MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) Price Target Increased by 11.81% to 1.64

The average one-year price target for MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) has been revised to 1.64 / share. This is an increase of 11.81% from the prior estimate of 1.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.63 to a high of 1.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in MMA Offshore. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRM is 0.02%, an increase of 45.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 77.24% to 9,811K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 2,799K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,757K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRM by 35.01% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,637K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRM by 47.01% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,151K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 767K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

