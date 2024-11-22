News & Insights

mm2 Asia Holds EGM, Emphasizes Governance and Transparency

November 22, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

mm2 Asia Ltd. (SG:1B0) has released an update.

mm2 Asia Ltd. successfully conducted its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 24, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were voted on via poll. The company ensured compliance with the Singapore Exchange’s regulations by appointing both a Polling Agent and Independent Scrutineers to verify the voting process. This meticulous approach underscores mm2 Asia’s commitment to corporate governance and transparency, potentially bolstering investor confidence.

For further insights into SG:1B0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

