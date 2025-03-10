$MLYS stock is up 60% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MLYS stock has now risen 60% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $131,447,918 of trading volume.

$MLYS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MLYS:

$MLYS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,508 shares for an estimated $458,463 .

. JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,604 shares for an estimated $372,515 .

. ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $243,867.

$MLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MLYS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

