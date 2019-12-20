Markets
MLPA, IXG: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the MLP ETF, which added 6,200,000 units, or a 4.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of MLPA, in morning trading today Buckeye Partners is trading flat, and EQM Midstream Partners is up by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Global Financials ETF, which added 1,650,000 units, for a 35.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IXG, in morning trading today JP Morgan Chase is up about 0.8%, and Bank of America is higher by about 0.3%.

