MLPA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the MLP ETF (Symbol: MLPA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.70, changing hands as low as $41.55 per share. MLP shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLPA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLPA's low point in its 52 week range is $34.80 per share, with $44.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.