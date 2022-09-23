MLPA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the MLPA ETF (Symbol: MLPA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.46, changing hands as low as $38.61 per share. MLPA shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLPA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLPA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.2896 per share, with $43.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.64.

