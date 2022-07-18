MLPA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the MLP ETF (Symbol: MLPA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.32, changing hands as high as $38.38 per share. MLP shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLPA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLPA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.2896 per share, with $43.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.29.

