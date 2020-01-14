Markets
MLPA

MLP ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 26.6%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 12.96% of the MLP ETF (Symbol: MLPA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,890,516 worth of EPD, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $28.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2019 Murray E. Brasseux Director 5,000 $30.00 $150,000
12/02/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 240,000 $26.00 $6,240,288
12/03/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 163,660 $25.72 $4,208,992
12/04/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 322,000 $25.96 $8,357,864
12/05/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 225,000 $26.18 $5,889,578
12/06/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 210,000 $26.22 $5,505,297
12/09/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 201,000 $26.43 $5,312,611
12/12/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 37,196 $27.85 $1,036,028
12/13/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 204,000 $27.61 $5,632,746
12/16/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 177,000 $27.65 $4,894,581
12/17/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 83,000 $27.91 $2,316,123
12/18/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 1,600 $27.99 $44,784
12/19/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 88,400 $27.88 $2,464,380
12/30/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 103,000 $27.91 $2,874,967
12/31/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 126,000 $27.89 $3,514,556

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MLPA EPD

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular