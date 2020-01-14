MLP ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 26.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 12.96% of the MLP ETF (Symbol: MLPA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,890,516 worth of EPD, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $28.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2019
|Murray E. Brasseux
|Director
|5,000
|$30.00
|$150,000
|12/02/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|240,000
|$26.00
|$6,240,288
|12/03/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|163,660
|$25.72
|$4,208,992
|12/04/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|322,000
|$25.96
|$8,357,864
|12/05/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|225,000
|$26.18
|$5,889,578
|12/06/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|210,000
|$26.22
|$5,505,297
|12/09/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|201,000
|$26.43
|$5,312,611
|12/12/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|37,196
|$27.85
|$1,036,028
|12/13/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|204,000
|$27.61
|$5,632,746
|12/16/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|177,000
|$27.65
|$4,894,581
|12/17/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|83,000
|$27.91
|$2,316,123
|12/18/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|1,600
|$27.99
|$44,784
|12/19/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|88,400
|$27.88
|$2,464,380
|12/30/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|103,000
|$27.91
|$2,874,967
|12/31/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|126,000
|$27.89
|$3,514,556
