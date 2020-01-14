MLP ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 26.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 12.96% of the MLP ETF (Symbol: MLPA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,890,516 worth of EPD, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $28.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2019 Murray E. Brasseux Director 5,000 $30.00 $150,000 12/02/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 240,000 $26.00 $6,240,288 12/03/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 163,660 $25.72 $4,208,992 12/04/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 322,000 $25.96 $8,357,864 12/05/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 225,000 $26.18 $5,889,578 12/06/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 210,000 $26.22 $5,505,297 12/09/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 201,000 $26.43 $5,312,611 12/12/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 37,196 $27.85 $1,036,028 12/13/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 204,000 $27.61 $5,632,746 12/16/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 177,000 $27.65 $4,894,581 12/17/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 83,000 $27.91 $2,316,123 12/18/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 1,600 $27.99 $44,784 12/19/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 88,400 $27.88 $2,464,380 12/30/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 103,000 $27.91 $2,874,967 12/31/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 126,000 $27.89 $3,514,556

