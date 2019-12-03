MLP ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.2%

MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX), which makes up 9.59% of the MLP ETF (Symbol: MLPA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,722,781 worth of MPLX, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MPLX:

MPLX — last trade: $23.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2019 Garry L. Peiffer Director 18,000 $27.15 $488,646 08/08/2019 Gary R. Heminger Chairman, CEO 42,600 $27.18 $1,158,079 08/07/2019 Dan D. Sandman Director 36,630 $27.26 $998,534 08/09/2019 Garry L. Peiffer Director 18,800 $27.30 $513,259

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.