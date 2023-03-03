MLP and Energy Infrastructure Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MLPX

In trading on Friday, shares of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: MLPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.16, changing hands as high as $41.31 per share. MLP and Energy Infrastructure shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLPX's low point in its 52 week range is $35.81 per share, with $45.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.