$MLNK stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 07, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

March 07, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$MLNK stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,960,425 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $MLNK:

$MLNK Insider Trading Activity

$MLNK insiders have traded $MLNK stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRAVO UGP, LLC THOMA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,650,000 shares for an estimated $139,982,500.
  • NICOLAAS VLOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 352,786 shares for an estimated $7,780,838.
  • TIMOTHY NGUYEN has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 304,705 shares for an estimated $7,126,557.

$MLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $MLNK stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

