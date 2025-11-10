MLKN vs. BSET: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Furniture stocks have likely encountered both MillerKnoll (MLKN) and Bassett Furniture (BSET). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, MillerKnoll is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Bassett Furniture has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that MLKN is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

MLKN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.64, while BSET has a forward P/E of 17.99. We also note that MLKN has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BSET currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12.

Another notable valuation metric for MLKN is its P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BSET has a P/B of 0.76.

Based on these metrics and many more, MLKN holds a Value grade of A, while BSET has a Value grade of C.

MLKN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BSET, so it seems like value investors will conclude that MLKN is the superior option right now.

